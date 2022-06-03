South Bay AAPI judges share personal stories to underscore commitment to equity, inclusion

Going to court can be intimidating, especially for those who are unfamiliar with the protocols and procedures. A group of South Bay judges is trying to change that with a video in which they share their personal sides without compromising their professionalism.
