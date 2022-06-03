Submit Release
South Bay AAPI judges share personal stories to underscore commitment to equity, inclusion

Going to court can be intimidating, especially for those who are unfamiliar with the protocols and procedures. A group of South Bay judges is trying to change that with a video in which they share their personal sides without compromising their professionalism.

