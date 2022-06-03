Blue River Development Acquires 1K+ Lots in Henry County
Single-family homes, townhomes and apartments coming soon
The team at Blue River Development is devoted to delivering much-needed housing options to the areas we serve.”MCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently closed on more than 1,000 lots in Henry County as part of multiple future. Spread amongst five McDonough neighborhoods that have since sold to leading builders in the area, homes will include single-family detached, attached townhome and apartment options, many of which include popular community amenities.
— Managing Principal Brad Cooper
Highlights of the transactions include:
• Symphony Park: Roughly 108 acres with 499 residential lots.
• Trinity Park: Approximately 96 acres on Airline Road with 113 residential lots.
• Barrett Farms: About 62 acres with 135 residential lots.
• North Ola Crossing: Almost 81 acres with 95 residential lots.
• Stapleton Park: 28 acres with 76 residential lots
“The team at Blue River Development is devoted to delivering much-needed housing options to the areas we serve,” Managing Principal Brad Cooper said. “After 5 years of rezoning, permits and listening to community feedback, we are most excited to see Symphony Park come together.”
Symphony Park will serve as a multi-generational master-planned community of millennial-focused apartments, cottages and townhomes and single-family homes for growing families. Each section, the for-sale residential and apartments, will feature its own resident-exclusive amenities, and the community’s walkable location will offer unmatched convenience to local schools, shopping centers and more.
About Blue River Development, LLC
Blue River Development, LLC is a nationally recognized, industry leading land sales and development team that specializes in the Southeast. Its team has over 20 years’ experience and has been involved in the origination, acquisition, development and disposition of nearly $2 billion in projects. Such projects are comprised of thousands of residential lots, multifamily units and retail developments. The firm’s success has been driven by two factors: its ability to catalog, organize and analyze the most up-to-date market data its integrity and accountability to clients and investors. For more information, visit www.BlueRiverDevelopment.com.
Other