Bay Atlantic Symphony Returns to Cape May Music Festival with Two Headline Concerts

A New Concert Event Features the Bay Atlantic Symphony performing Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 with 37 Musicians at the Cape May Convention Hall

Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 is an astonishing roller coaster. It's big, it's energetic and it's high-octane.” — Bay Atlantic Symphony Music Director Jed Gaylin

CAPE MAY, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the annual Cape May Music Festival, the Bay Atlantic Symphony is presenting two concerts that are as different as their venues, according to Bay Atlantic Symphony Music Director Jed Gaylin.

On Thursday, June 16th at 7 pm with 19 musicians, the Bay Atlantic Symphony performs three pieces at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin Street. Included are the popular and recognizable Appalachian Spring by American composer Aaron Copland, which was commissioned by choreographer and dancer Martha Graham. Copland was awarded the 1945 Pulitzer Prize for Music for Appalachian Spring. Concertante Op. 41. 2nd Movement by Franz Danzi is the second piece featuring an intimate solo by Juilliard flutist Susan Rotholz and a clarinet solo by Christopher Santo. The concert concludes with Symphony No. 33. Bb. K.319 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, written in the summer of 1779.

On Thursday, June 30th at 7pm at the Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, 37 Bay Atlantic Symphony musicians present Concerto for Violin by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Symphony No. 7 by Ludwig van Beethoven, "an astonishing roller coaster," according to Gaylin. "It's big, it's energetic and it's high-octane."

About the Cape May Music Festival

Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) presents the Cape May Music Festival featuring classical, chamber, jazz, Americana and brass band musical performances each May and June. It is a multifaceted, not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors.

About the Bay Atlantic Symphony

Bay Atlantic Symphony is a performance and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. Major funders include the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, PNC Arts Alive! and Woodruff Energy.