Combating Loneliness and Stress with a Green Thumb and a Little Help from the Community...
Seniors at Alden Terrace of McHenry, Illinois are benefitting from a community garden, accessible to all residents, regardless of mobility.MCHENRY, ILLINOIS, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted many aspects of daily life, especially the ability to interact with others. This disruption was even greater on those living in senior care and nursing homes. Fortunately, the staff at Alden Terrace of McHenry, a senior living community in Chicago’s far northwest suburbs, understood they had a solution growing right in their backyard…
It was decided that a small greenhouse, located on the grounds of Alden Terrace, could, with a little hard work, be used to start plants in the colder weather, before preparing a small plot of land next to the greenhouse, where residents would be able to grow flowers, fruits, and vegetables in the summer.
Alden’s Activity Director, Lisa Mallon, felt a community garden could be a rewarding way to combat loneliness – with benefits including low-impact exercise, sensory stimulation, and stress-relief, just to name a few. Anyone who has spent a few hours planting or pulling weeds understands gardening can be a form of purposeful, relaxing, and mindful meditation.
“Our number one goal is to keep the residents happy and busy, allowing them to be creative in a place where they can enjoy spending time every day,” said Lisa Mallon.
The gardening program got off to a great start with the energy and enthusiasm of people like Elundra Horn, an Activity Aide at Alden, who undertook the transformation of the greenhouse. Elundra went above and beyond by not only starting the plants and vegetables, but also educating the residents about best ways to garden.
It Takes a Community.
Gardening, while enjoyable, can be a lot of work. Kneeling in the dirt can be strenuous and for residents with limited mobility, can prevent them from enjoying the benefits of a community garden. Tilling the soil, placing the plants in the ground and garden beds, weeding and watering would be off limits to some residents. Additionally, the cost of starting and maintaining a garden can add up, stretching already limited resources.
While Elundra and the activity department worked to get seeds, soil, and some starter planters, Lisa and her team began community outreach, seeking volunteers and donations, to help the Alden Terrace residents create and enjoy their dream garden.
Answering the Call.
Community members stepped up immediately, including Pam Schroeder, who donated several supplies and steered the team toward David Wigdahl, owner of Crops in a Box in Woodstock, Illinois, a family owned and operated maker of raised garden beds and container garden boxes.
“A raised garden bed is a great help for residents who cannot stand for long periods of time, who cannot get on the ground to garden, or for those who are wheelchair bound,” said Elundra Horn. “A raised bed makes it possible to participate in activities such as gardening right from a wheelchair!”
Crafting each bed by hand, David designed, constructed, and donated three custom raised beds so all Alden residents could participate.
“I love everything about gardening,” said David Wigdahl, “I formed Crops in a Box because I wanted anyone to be able to experience the joy gardening offers.”
“At Alden Terrace we’re always looking for new ways to improve the lives of our residents,” said Lisa Mallon. “The vision to create this garden began with the amazing dedication of the activity staff, it has since grown, and now we’re looking toward the community to help us continue the success. With help from people in the community, such as Pam and David, we can make a difference!”
About Alden Terrace of McHenry, Illinois
Alden Terrace of McHenry provides a wide range of senior living options, with a commitment to improving the quality of life for all residents. If you are interested in donating to Alden Terrace or in volunteering in our garden, please contact Lisa Mallon, Activity Director, Alden Terrace of McHenry.
Alden Terrace is seeking donations for the following items:
Garden tools, seeds, watering cans, fencing/wires to keep out the animals, pots/planters, gloves, hoses, garden ornaments, bird feeder, bird bath, bird food, stones/pavers, benches, scarecrow, mason jars/lids for pickling, grass seed, mulch, soil, flowers, plants, trees, trellis, etc.
