The path to serenity just might be paved with horse manure…

The journey from world-traveling polo player and telecom executive to entrepreneur and square-foot gardening enthusiast, was ‘paved’ with tons of horse manure…WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey from world-traveling polo player and successful telecom executive to Woodstock, Illinois’ newest entrepreneur and square-foot gardening enthusiast, was ‘paved’ with tons of horse manure…
“I used to own and run as many as 31 polo ponies at any one time,” said David Wigdahl, founder of Crops in A Box, “and while I had help, the job of keeping the stables clean meant I was very familiar with the ‘end product’. My father wouldn’t let me play polo until I weighed at least 100 pounds, which I did at the age of 7, and since then I’ve played polo - and shoveled manure - on six continents.”
Like many people when the pandemic hit, David found himself spending more time at home with his family. “I was spending as much time outside as possible,” recalled David, “cutting hay fields, shoveling more manure, just being outdoors, which lead me to a project with my two youngest sons, Olin and Evrhett.”
A garden for every lifestyle.
David began by designing and constructing a 4-foot by 6-foot raised garden box for his backyard, planting a ‘salsa’ garden with his two sons, teaching them about where the salsa they eat so often comes from, while making use of an abundant supply of horse manure, an excellent garden fertilizer source.
David and his sons began by doing some online research into ‘square foot gardening’ which opened a world of possibilities and ideas for creating veggie gardens. Their next step was planting a ‘square foot garden’ with salsa-related plants, including jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and cilantro,
Pretty soon, they had built and planted three more raised garden boxes, each with a different theme, including what Olin and Evrhett call, Salad Lovers for their sister, Alanna, Healthy Juicing for their older brother, Payton, and Culinary Herbs for their mom, Cindy. Each garden began with what Evrhett referred to as Crop Plans, detailed instructions on the number and type of veggies to plant within a square foot area.
Having seen other garden boxes made from simple lumber, David wanted to create something that looked as good as it functioned. His design incorporated corrugated steel and stained pine for a rugged outdoor furniture appearance.
The unique steel-wood design and simple construction led David to make a few boxes for appreciative neighbors, who told their friends, and soon David had a backorder of garden box requests - and a new business: Crops in a Box.
Crops in a Box was started because David wanted anyone to experience the joy gardening has brought him and his family. David handcrafts every product in his workshop in Woodstock, Illinois and has begun distributing the products through local garden centers, including a smaller 4x4 size, just right for an herb garden.
David’s family found ideas and support from the Square Foot Gardening Foundation, a wealth of information for newbies and experienced gardeners alike. This knowledge enabled David’s sons to create their own Crop Plans, including Salsa Expert, Salad Lovers, Healthy Juicing, and Culinary Herbs, available as free downloads from their site, CropsinaBox.com. The team has plans to create many more Crop Plans, based on feedback and input from customers, family and friends and make them available for free on their website.
Fresh air - and fresh food - never go out of style.
According to a survey by Bonnie Plants, the largest supplier and producer of vegetable and herb plants in the United States, more than 20 million Americans took up gardening for the first time in 2020, and the numbers are growing.
The gardening boom has continued into 2022, with the physical and mental health benefits of gardening available to anyone, regardless of physical limitations, space, experience, or other factors.
“Gardening can be a source of peace,” says David Wigdahl, “I’ve found serenity in weeding my garden, selecting the biggest, ripest tomato, or just enjoying the day’s harvest in a fresh batch of salsa. Gardening helps me reconnect with nature and my family and I believe that’s a feeling worth sharing.”
