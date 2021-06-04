Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Platt Cases Celebrates 100 Years of Excellence in Chicago

Dan Platt inside Chicago factory

Daniel Platt stands inside the Chicago factory, manufacturing in the US for 100 years.

Manufacturer of professional cases for business and industry has remained loyal to the Chicagoland area for a century.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platt Cases, the Chicago-based manufacturer of professional cases, proudly celebrates its 100th anniversary. Founded in 1921, Platt Cases is the leading provider of long-lasting, durable business and industrial cases. Dan Platt, the fourth generation of the Platt family to lead the business, continues the company's tradition of excellence.

Though Platt Cases has outgrown several facilities over their 100 year history, the company has remained loyal to the city of Chicago. Platt Cases’s current manufacturing facility is located at 4051 W. 51st Street.

More than half of Platt Cases’s employees have been with the company for 20+ years, a testament to Platt’s focus on employee well-being and workforce satisfaction. Dan Platt spoke about these principles stating, “More than anything, my father showed me that treating people well leads to a good, sustainable business… Work is more than just a paycheck – for most people, it is the most important place in their lives outside of the home.”

About Platt Cases

Platt Cases is a fourth-generation family business, founded by Benjamin Platt in 1921. Platt manufactured travel luggage for consumers through the 1960's. Since then, Platt has focused on producing durable cases that can protect and transport equipment and tools for business applications. Over time, Platt Cases has expanded its capabilities in vacuum forming, foam fabrication, sewing, CAD expertise, CNC drilling and waterjet cutting to meet the needs of their diverse customer base. Platt continues to exceed the expectations of their customers in the industrial, medical, electronics, electrical, tools, field service and promotional products fields.

Dan Platt
Platt Cases
+1 773-838-2000
info@plattcases.com

