Washington County Technical High School Student Designs Winning Maryland CTE Logo

June 3, 2022

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486

lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

“CTE: Learning that Works for Maryland” Logo Design Contest Advances Career and Technical Education within the State; Conducted in Partnership with Maryland Business Roundtable for Education and MSDE

BALTIMORE, MD (June 3, 2022) – Washington County Senior Tehya Poole, a student from Washington Technical High School, has designed the new winning career and technical education (CTE) logo. The new logo will become the new brand of “learning that works for Maryland” as CTE education is advanced throughout the State to successfully prepare the in-demand workforce of the 21st century. The new logo will be featured in curriculum and programming that shares the vision of the CTE program to ensure every Maryland student has access and the opportunity to engage in technical and skilled career programs of study.

“We at MSDE are extremely proud of our CTE community and the high-quality entries received that reflect the artistic creativity, skill and talent of Maryland’s students,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “As we boldly implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, we will expand access to CTE, which provides critical academic knowledge and technical skills to help students succeed in their 21st century careers and endeavors. Congratulations to Ms. Poole for her design that effectively combines the academic, technical and hands-on learning components of career and technical education.”

“The CTE Logo competition was a wonderful opportunity for our Maryland students to demonstrate the application of the design and execution of various creative concepts for creating a logo. We were able to leverage real-world expertise to work directly with the 3 finalists in learning the nuances of building a logo, meeting the needs of ‘the client’ and ultimately finalizing a product that each should be proud of. We are fortunate to be able to leverage a robust network of employers throughout the state who care about, and want to continue to impact and grow, our next generation of workers,” said Nona Carroll, Chief Strategy Officer for Maryland Business Roundtable for Education.

“It was fascinating to see the work of a new generation of students– particularly, seeing their creativity as well as work ethics. Amid working jobs and participating in other school activities, they found the time to compete in the contest. I was equally impressed with the willingness to learn about the methodology of design, applying what they learned to complete a finished product and their commitment to furthering the goals of the CTE program. I see success in their future endeavors,” said Work-Based Design Trainer Kimberly Singletary, CEO, Conceptual Geniuses.

Earlier this spring, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education (MBRT) partnered in the launch of the statewide career and technical education (CTE) logo competition. All Maryland public school students in grades 8-12 and community college students were invited to design a logo for the Maryland CTE that reflects the vision for CTE in Maryland. Entries were judged on relevance, originality, aesthetic quality and construction.

In total, 66 submissions were received from 11 local education agencies; 33 schools as well as two community colleges, and a total of more than 1244 votes were collected. After review and voting, the creators of the top three designs were selected to complete a creative work-based learning experience with Conceptual Geniuses, a woman-owned Maryland small business and a certified minority business enterprise (MBE) helping bring brands to life since 1993. Finalists participated in three design sessions and worked with creative professionals to refine their creative approach and hone graphic design skills. For more information about the contest, please visit: https://www.mbrt.org/logocompetition/

Tehya Poole is a student of the Cisco Academy at Washington Technical High School, and as a CTE student has studied Networking, Computer Repair, Linux Operating Systems, Cybersecurity and Internet of Things. After high school, Ms. Poole is headed to Hagerstown Community College, and then may consider transferring to a four-year college. She is deciding between an artistic major (game/art or graphic design) or a Technology major (digital forensics or cybersecurity).

