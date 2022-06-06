Syntrio Appoints Industry Executive as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy
I’m honored to join the Syntrio team. It is more important than ever that businesses understand how DE&I makes the workplace a better place, and I’m looking forward to having a positive impact.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place announced the appointment of Tammy Bryant as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy.
— Tammy Bryant, Syntrio
Tammy brings to Syntrio a successful record of working across industries to develop human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), learning development, and employee communications programs with leading organizations, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Delhaize America, Transfield Services (now Ventia), IKON, ADP, Pitney Bowes, Cingular Wireless, Mitsubishi and Bryant Mosaic, a minority-owned consulting firm that specialized in creating inclusive and competitive cultures.
She leads Syntrio’s efforts to promote DE&I program strategies that include assessments and predictive analytics, training and development, employee feedback and communications, and program metrics. These offerings support Syntrio’s continued focus on fostering high-performing workplace cultures and managing the many forms of behavioral risks that organizations face.
Leveraging her experience and Syntrio’s point of view, Tammy will drive innovation and work closely with customers and advisors to create affirmative workplace cultures that improve performance and create competitive advantages through DE&I initiatives.
Syntrio’s DE&I program includes more than 500 assets from communication tools to micro and foundational learning. A central theme of this program communicates organizational values and fosters commitment to inclusive, ethical and respectful business practices, and the curriculum recognizes DE&I as a tremendous source of strength when organizations leverage differences to their advantage.
Syntrio’s multi-library curriculum includes hundreds of titles that promote, support and strengthen a diverse and inclusive workplace. It is designed to enable all organizations along their journey, whether the focus is enlisting leadership in a new DE&I launch, relaunching an initiative or engaging a workforce through a broad-based training and communications program.
“We’re thrilled Tammy has chosen to join the Syntrio team. Her DE&I experience is tremendous and will enable us to continue our lead in the marketplace,” said Thomas O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio. “She’s a tremendous leader for driving our internal DE&I program and market-facing strategy.”
Diverse and inclusive strategies can have a positive impact on organizational cultures when they are supported by leaders who are transparent with their workforce and marketplace. Team members will be increasingly engaged by positive changes and organizations will attract more employees and customers.
“I’m honored to join the Syntrio team,” said Tammy Bryant, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy, Syntrio. “It is more important than ever that businesses understand how DE&I makes the workplace a better place, and I’m looking forward to having a positive impact.”
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place – one organization, one culture, one person at a time. Easy, affordable and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust employee experience platform, reporting hotline and case management system, and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity. For more information visit syntrio.com.
Edward Vesely
Syntrio
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn