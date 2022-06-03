Network Collaborations Land Ohio Media School Graduate a Career Start in Denver
Today I started a new career with Nexstar Media as a master operator. I LOVE IT. I want to say Thank you to Lynda and Houda and everyone at Ohio Media School for making dreams come true. ”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beonair Network of Media Schools is excited to announce that following in the footsteps of it’s 35 graduates who were recently hired by Nexstar Media Group, Inc., has also started to work as Master Control Operator for this industry leader. What makes this hire very special is the collaboration between campuses and the relationship in place with Nexstar Media Group, Inc. that would open the door and change Robert’s life.
— Robert Baliker Sr.
Robert enrolled at Ohio Media School because he was seeking a career change. A Firefighter veteran, he spent 23 years as a volunteer firefighter, with the last 7 years serving as a First Lieutenant. He always had a passion for media and a love for being on air, and decided to make the commitment to return to school and realize his dream.
Taking advantage of a remote internship made available through the sister campus Colorado Media School, Robert was able to sharpen his skills and gain additional experience both in front of the mic and behind. With a very successful radio show Robert was promoted to Content and Technical Producer. Enjoying the relationships he built, Robert decided he would head to Denver after graduation to begin his new career.
The Beonair Network of Media Schools includes 7 campuses, each with their own Career Services Department that works in tandem with their own students as they explore their career options and their graduates pursue employment. With an open-door policy, the campuses work together when a graduate relocates to another market.
Upon arrival in Denver, the first thing Robert did was contact Colorado Media School’s Career Services Director Deborah Byrd to ask for assistance with his career search. Working collaboratively with Ohio Media School’s Career Services Director Houda Crable, outreach began.
With a great relationship in place with Nexstar Media’s Denver Hub Manager Charles Longfellow, Robert was able to secure an immediate interview. Well prepared to join the Nexstar team with the hands-on training at Ohio Media School, Robert was offered the job on the spot!
Grateful for his career start, Robert posted this on social media, “…today I started a new career with Nexstar Media as a master operator. I LOVE IT. I want to say Thank you to Lynda (Leciejewski) and Houda (Crable) and everyone at Ohio Media School in Cleveland for making dreams come true. Also a BIG thank you to Debbie (Byrd) at Colorado Media School for also making this job come true!”
The collaboration between our media schools combined with an excellent relationship established with Nexstar Media Group, Inc., provided us the privilege to have changed Robert Baliker’s life.
The Beonair Network of Media Schools is devoted to each student and graduate and It is our mission to work collectively to help them achieve their career goals. Coupled with the strong relationships established with leaders in the industry we are successfully paving the way for our graduate success.
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & T.V. Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
