Visit to the Technical Park in the city of Tashkent

TAJIKISTAN, June 2 - On June 2, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, together with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, visited the Tashkent Technical Park and got familiar with its activities.

It was reported that the modern complex was built in 2019 to further develop the industry and expand the production of consumer goods, where 17 projects will be implemented for a total of 365 million US dollars.

It was emphasized that the purpose of creating a technical park is the production of import-substituting products, necessary household items and the creation of new jobs.

Currently, about 5,000 people work in the Tashkent Technical Park.

During the visit to the technical park, the heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, viewed the exhibition of industrial and agricultural products of industrial enterprises of Uzbekistan.

Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, was presented with products manufactured at the enterprises of the technical park, including household appliances, electronic gas meters, elevators, water pumps, industrial air conditioners, refrigeration equipment and washing machines.

The exhibition presented goods and products of 24 industrial enterprises of 14 cities and regions of Uzbekistan.

Having familiarized themselves with the activities of the technopark, the heads of state instructed the heads of the spheres to establish close and effective cooperation and develop joint projects.