Continuation of official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan in Urgench and Khiva

TAJIKISTAN, June 3 - On June 3, the official visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon continued in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

On the second day of the visit President Emomali Rahmon visited the city of Urgench.

At the airport of Urgench the distinguished guest - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was warmly welcomed by the President of the friendly and neighboring country Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the hospitable people of Uzbekistan.