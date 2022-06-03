Submit Release
Three Nominees Forwarded for the District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Judge in the Fourth Judicial District (consisting of Douglas County) has provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: Katie L. Benson, Grant A. Forsberg, and Korey T. Taylor, all of Omaha.

 

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Omaha, Douglas County, Nebraska.  The vacancy was created by amendments to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 24-301.02 (Laws 2022, LB 922) establishing an eighteenth district court judge effective July 20, 2022.

