Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,893 in the last 365 days.

African Music Station "AfroSoundz Radio" Listenership Up 500% Since March Launch

AfroSoundz Radio, the beats that keep you on your feet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AfroSoundz Radio (afrosoundzradio.com), a new streaming music platform (heard on Live365.com and iHeartRadio.) has increased it's listenership by over 500% since launching in March. The station which features modern, culturally engaging African music has a growing global audience.

"We're very happy to welcome so many new listeners. People are finding out about the station and some of the wonderful artists we have to offer." said Dj Bjay, AfroSoundz Radio's main Dj & music director

Some of the featured artists on AfroSoundz Radio include: Davido, Nasty C, Vanessa Mdee, Jidenna, Wizkid, Patoranking, Gnako, Ebony, StoneBwoy, Ice Prince, Afro B, Larry Gaaga, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, DJ Maphorisa and many, many more.

"AfroSoundz Radio is a station comprised of DJs and programmers originally from the African Continent. Our roots are in our culture, and our culture is rich with the many styles of music that have become our heritage." said Dj Bjay, AfroSoundz Radio's main Dj & music director. "AfroSoundz Radio makes the mind more curious, the heart more open, and the soul more joyful through our excellent songs to keep you on your feet. With genres ranging from Highlife and Afrobeats, there are many homegrown sounds to experience on our network."

For more information about AfroSoundz Radio (the beats that keep you on your feet) please visit afrosoundzradio.com

Mark Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-639-0988
email us here

You just read:

African Music Station "AfroSoundz Radio" Listenership Up 500% Since March Launch

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.