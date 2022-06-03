African Music Station "AfroSoundz Radio" Listenership Up 500% Since March Launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- AfroSoundz Radio (afrosoundzradio.com), a new streaming music platform (heard on Live365.com and iHeartRadio.) has increased it's listenership by over 500% since launching in March. The station which features modern, culturally engaging African music has a growing global audience.
"We're very happy to welcome so many new listeners. People are finding out about the station and some of the wonderful artists we have to offer." said Dj Bjay, AfroSoundz Radio's main Dj & music director
Some of the featured artists on AfroSoundz Radio include: Davido, Nasty C, Vanessa Mdee, Jidenna, Wizkid, Patoranking, Gnako, Ebony, StoneBwoy, Ice Prince, Afro B, Larry Gaaga, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, DJ Maphorisa and many, many more.
"AfroSoundz Radio is a station comprised of DJs and programmers originally from the African Continent. Our roots are in our culture, and our culture is rich with the many styles of music that have become our heritage." said Dj Bjay, AfroSoundz Radio's main Dj & music director. "AfroSoundz Radio makes the mind more curious, the heart more open, and the soul more joyful through our excellent songs to keep you on your feet. With genres ranging from Highlife and Afrobeats, there are many homegrown sounds to experience on our network."
For more information about AfroSoundz Radio (the beats that keep you on your feet) please visit afrosoundzradio.com
