New Service Announcement: UX/UI App and Software Design Available
After helping a dozen of clients launch their software applications with their UX/UI app and software design, Boral Agency decided to add it as a service.
The easier you make it for your user, the more conversions you will have. We put ourselves in the shoes of your user, to recognize what elements you need to make the user experience design a success!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boral Agency is thrilled to announce that they are now officially offering a new service: UX/UI app and software design.
— Patricia Boral
UX (user experience) and UI (user interface) design both play key roles in making sure software and mobile apps look great and are functional.
After helping a dozen of clients launch their software applications with their UX/UI app and software design, Boral Agency decided to add it as part of their services allowing them to help more businesses grow and improve their customer experience goals.
Thanks to this new added service, Boral Agency’s team can assist their clients with digital transformation add-on services, digital twin designs, and UX/UI strategy and consultation.
Additionally, designing with experience in mind helps their current clients expand their digital marketing strategy achieving greater results.
“The easier you make it for your user, the more conversions you will have. That’s where we come in! We put ourselves in the shoes of your user, a.k.a., potential customer, to recognize what elements you need to make the user experience design a success!” -Patricia Boral
No matter the industry, Boral Agency’s UX/UI design services include:
• UX Research
• User stories and flowcharts
• Wireframing
• Concept design
• Prototyping
• Content Strategy
• Brand and design system development.
• Design technology consulting.
• Development
Boral Agency is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Houston, Texas. They serve clients in the Houston area and across the globe, and they expect their reach to expand even further with the advent of their new UX/UI app and software design services.
Boral Agency works with a variety of businesses across all industries, including technology, manufacturing, construction, and engineering.
Boral Agency prides itself on being an agency that truly cares about its clients. They work hard to become partners, team members, and collaborators with every business that hires them. This makes it easy for them to deliver tangible results and set clients up for long-term success and growth.
Those who want to utilize Boral Agency’s new services can visit their website: www.boralagency.com, call them at 832-408-7439, or send an email to hola@boralagency.com.
Patricia Boral
Boral Agency
+1 832-408-7439
hola@boralagency.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
5 UX Design Principles for Mobile App Design