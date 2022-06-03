Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of May 2022
Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Food & Supplements
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Apps and Software
• Children’s Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Miscellaneous
• Young Contributors
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
- Baby Swaddle Blanket
- Waterproof Baby Bib
- Babyletto Toco Swivel Glider and Ottoman in Eco-Performance Fabric
- Cubtale
- TotCraft Bed Safety Rail for Toddlers
- BABYBEEP USA
- TotCraft Baby Carrier
- BabyDink
- Oilogic Slumber & Sleep 2-in-1 Essential Oil Vapor Bath & Shampoo
- Oilogic Stuffy Nose & Cough Essential Oil Vapor Bath
- Children's USDA Organic Dragon Fruit Toothpaste
- Children's USDA Organic Coconut Banana Toothpaste
- Boiess Clean, Natural Mom & Me Eau de Cologne
- EARTH KISS SUPER NATURALS ORGANIC KOMBUCHA AND CHARCOAL EXFOLIATING CLAY MASK
- Ilado Mother-Baby Bonding Box
Food & Supplements
- Kids Good Stuff
Educational Products & Electronic Learning
- The Preschool Box
- BYJU’S Magic Workbooks featuring Disney Premium Kits
- Miko 3
Apps and Software
- Zebrainy - ABC Kids Games
- BYJU’S Learning App featuring Disney
- Luca & Friends
Children’s Picture Books
- French Nursery Rhymes
- Spanish Nursery Rhymes - Las Ruedas del Autobús
- Spanish Nursery Rhymes - La Vaca Lola
- Spanish Nursery RhymesSpanish Nursery Rhymes
- Chinese Nursery Rhymes
- Night Market
- Best Friends Forever: A Puppy's Tale
- The Strongest Thing
- Bakaasur - The Ice Cream (Maker) Monster
- Squire With Fire - Disappearance of Luka
- Amy and the Tortoise - How Animals Saved the Planet
- Brady and the Backyard Monster
- The Friendly Bookshelf
- Happenstance Farms Catch That Pony
- Alycat and the Cattywampus Wednesday
- The girl who wanted to be an Astronaut
- The Nutcracker Tchaikovsky
- Jingle Bells Nursery Rhymes
- Octavia Can Do It!
- Yes, I See You
Toys, Games & Puzzles
- Animal Rhymes Music Book™
- Kick & Score Playgym™
- eco ebba – Luvsters
- eco ebba – Plush
- eco ebba - Rattle Plush
- Turn & Learn Ferris Wheel™
- 3-in-1 Starry Skies Sheep Soother™
- LeapFrog 100 Things That Go™
- LeapFrog Ironing Time Learning Set™
- OuiSi Nature: Games of Visual Connection
- The Moodies
- Rift Ball Dual Net Paddle Game
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
- Zoey Wonders Why: What am I? Who am I?
- Farting Baba and GrandkidsFarting Baba and Grandkids
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
- Drawing 100 Fun and Easy Trees
Miscellaneous
- Aquapaw Orignal Pet Bathing Tool
Young Contributors
- KidQuest
To see the full list of May 2022 award-winning products, please view the full media release
