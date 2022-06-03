State Board of Education President Charlotte McGuire Issues Statement Regarding Change in Ohio Department of Education Leadership

Release date: 6/3/2022

Today State Board of Education President Charlotte McGuire issued the following statement about Superintendent Stephen D. Dackin’s resignation.

“Today, I received notice from Stephen D. Dackin of his resignation from the position of superintendent of public instruction. Dr. Stephanie Siddens will serve as interim superintendent of public instruction effective immediately until the State Board can appoint her as Interim Superintendent at the Board’s June meeting. I am confident that together we will continue the important work in support of Ohio’s children, families and future.”

