Jesse White Recognizes State Leaders in a Video Honoring Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

ILLINOIS, June 3 - Honorees include U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), Journalist Monica Eng and other community leaders





Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White recognized Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with a video honoring leaders, including Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), and journalist Monica Eng as well as other community leaders.





Secretary White honored the following individuals:





• U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, the first Indian American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, received the Distinguished Leadership Award. He has helped pass legislation influencing education, job training, workforce development and public health initiatives.

• Monica Eng, journalist for Axios, received the Excellence in Journalism Award. As a reporter at WBEZ-FM and the Chicago Tribune over the past three decades, Eng has earned multiple writing awards and five nominations for the James Beard Award in journalism.

• Sam Ma, Sadruddin Noorani, Chantimar Sriaroon, and Chris Chaturanarong received Service Awards for their contributions to the Asian Pacific Heritage Community through their service to the Secretary of State's Asian Advisory Council.





Previous honorees include U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, television anchor Linda Yu, television reporter Joanie Lum, Judge Laura Cha-Yu Liu, television host Alpana Singh, and college president Dr. Kwang-Wu Kim.





"We celebrate the amazing contributions made to society by Asian Pacific Americans," said White. "Take the time to learn more about Asian Pacific American culture and do something good for someone every day. When you have done those things and more, this world is a better place for all of us."



