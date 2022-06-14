Ferale Termite LLC Presents 1651 - A psychedelic 3D Maze-Runner

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1651's upcoming release date of July 14th is fast approaching, and it's already garnered a lot of excitement within the indie game community. This title is a psychedelic 3D maze-runner. This title transports players to a strange island where players are challenged with surviving level by level in freeing the protagonist's character's sister. It's incredibly unique in concept and design, from captivating storylines to stunning visuals.

Published by up-and-coming studio Feral Termite, 1651 was created with the inspiration coming from games like DOOM and Sid Meier's Pirates. These two games inspired the creator of 1651 for the characters and engaging gameplay and combat.

Feral Termites 1651 was created by one developer. It's not like he didn't want to collaborate, with a masters degree in Administration he considers himself a project manager at heart. The main reason was that working with other programmers, in particular, was unnecessarily complicated. Taking 1651 on as a self-led project, he aimed to make something that would be just as beautiful and just as challenging as the big-budget releases, but without any publisher support or team behind him.

Today, we're a short wait away from the game's release on STEAM, which is sure to make waves. And while he's currently thrilled with the way the game is, he can't wait to make further improvements. As feedback begins to roll in post-release, players can expect to see more scenery and maybe even more levels if anyone can get past the current 26.

This is an exciting time for Feral Termite, as it's evident they've been working hard on this game for several years. His passion and dedication are evident in every aspect of 1951, and we can't wait to see what he comes up with next. We'll just have to enjoy the challenge that 1651 provides and see if we can make it out of the maze alive.