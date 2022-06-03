Patient Lifting Equipment Market Explores New Growth Opportunities at a CAGR of 13.25% till 2029:Arjo, DJO Global & More

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Patient Lifting Equipment Market is expected to reach the value of USD 7.89 Bn, at a CAGR of 13.25% by 2029.

The latest Patient Lifting Equipment Market 2022 Report considers industry size, application segment, type, regional outlook, market demand, latest trends, as well as Patient Lifting Equipment Market share and revenue by manufacturers, the main company profiles, and forecasts of future growth potential 2022 2029 forecast. Market parameters focused here include but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights and innovation.Patient Lifting Equipment Market Analysis and SizePatient lifts have proven to be useful for both disabled people and caregivers. Disabled and elderly people have mobility issues while going about their daily lives, and they often find the process dangerous. People with disabilities will increasingly require mobility or lifting devices to carry out their daily activities, as geriatric disorders frequently co-occur with obesity and disability.Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Patient Lifting Equipment market is expected to reach the value of USD 7.89 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 13.25% during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of home healthcare is expected to create new opportunity for the market.Get a Sample Copy of This Report (Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, and Chart) @ Bio https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-patient-lifting-equipment-market DriversThe rise in the mobile lifts segment is expected to grow faster than average.It is a challenge to store the bulk data generated by the electronic health records (EHR) on the local storage devices due to the risk associated with the loss of essential data. Hence, deploying these interoperability solutions in the healthcare sector becomes critical to enable easy sharing and storage of big data.The upsurge in home care applicationsDue to the increased emphasis on lowering healthcare costs and government initiatives to promote home healthcare, the home care settings segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The expansion of the global home healthcare market is expected to drive demand for patient lifting equipment.Regulatory ComplianceMaintaining compliance with medical reforms and regulations raises the demand for these solutions.Government investments for healthcare especially for ageing populationThe growing population of people with disabilities is expected to drive market growth. Other factors such as an ageing population, an increase in the risk of injuries during manual patient handling, strict rules and norms governing the safety of healthcare personnel against manual lifting, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive demand for patient lifting equipment during the forecast period.Restraints/ChallengesThe patient lifting equipment market, on the other hand, faces major challenges due to a lack of trained and unprofessional caregivers, as well as health issues such as sprains, musculoskeletal disorders, and spinal injuries. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins List of Companies Profiled in the Patient Lifting Equipment Market Report are:

Arjo
DJO Global, Inc
Drive DeVilbiss International
Hill-Rom Services Inc
Invacare Corporation
Joerns Healthcare LLC
Medline Industries, Inc
BESTCARE Medical
Nuk Healthcare
Home Medical Products Inc. The key topics that have been explained in this Patient Lifting Equipment Market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Scope

Product
· Ceiling lifts
· Stair and wheelchair lifts
· Mobile lifts
· Sit-to-stand lifts
· Bath and pool lifts
· Lifting slings
· Accessories

End User
· Healthcare Providers
· Hospitals
· Home care settings
· Elderly care facilities
· Others

Key Benefits of the Report:
* Global, regional, country, product purity, application, and grade market size and their forecast from 2022 To 2029
* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter's Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
* Analysis on Key players' strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market
* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors' short term and long term strategies
* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product purity, application, and grade with qualitative and quantitative information and fact
* Identification of the key patents filed in the Patient Lifting Equipment Market

Major Key Contents Covered in Patient Lifting Equipment Market:
• Introduction of Patient Lifting Equipment Market with development and status.
• Manufacturing Technology of Patient Lifting Equipment Market with analysis and trends.
• Analysis of Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information, and Contact Information.
• Analysis of Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
• Analysis Patient Lifting Equipment Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption, and Import and Export.
• Patient Lifting Equipment Market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
• 2022 To 2029 Market Forecast of Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export
• Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
• Patient Lifting Equipment Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry 