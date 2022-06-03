EverTears® Expands With Eye Care Centers Across America

An industry leader in the treatment of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction and dry eye syndrome has expanded its availability.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with ThermaMEDx announced today that its product, EverTears®, the world’s first combination self-heating eye compress and pre-moistened cleaning pad, has expanded its availability with doctors focused on dry eye syndrome treatment.

Ben Nobles, co-founder of ThermaMEDx and former senior executive with optical industry giant Alcon, said more than 400 doctors focused on dry eye disease/syndrome have registered on the company’s locator after only six months.

“We greatly appreciate the hundreds of doctors who have signed on over the past few months to help establish EverTears® as the best MGD and dry eye treatment,” Nobles said.

EverTears® is designed to provide a convenient, affordable OTC dry eye solution that delivers the precise, controlled heat and eyelid cleaning found in several in-office treatments. EverTears® leverages patented technology developed by ThermaMEDx co-founder Dr. Michel Guillon, to not only provide relief from dry eye symptoms, but also help restore the eyes’ natural tear film when used as directed. EverTears® instant heating and cleaning pads are individually wrapped so they can be used anywhere relief is needed and only takes minutes a day.

EverTears® is now available for purchase or recommended by:

● Triangle Visions Optometry (North Carolina & South Carolina)

● Brilliant Eyes (Georgia)

● Mann Eye Institute (Texas)

● Eye Center (Florida)

● Newport Vision Source (Tennessee)

● Gee Eye Care (Texas)

● Blink Eye Spa (Louisiana)

● Hopping Eye Associates (Texas)

● Optometry Corner (California)

● Georgetown Eye Associates (Michigan)

● Guilford Eye Center (North Carolina)

● Choate Eye Associates (Tennessee)

● Stamford Vision Care (Connecticut)

● Kapperman and White Eyecare (Tennessee)

For more information, please visit thermamedx.com/about-us

About ThermaMEDx

ThermaMEDx was founded to bring Dr. Michel Guillon's vision of harnessing thermal energy to provide an accessible, effective treatment for dry eyes and meibomian gland dysfunction. ThermaMEDx is a family-owned company led by our medical board of renowned doctors on a mission to advance patient outcomes by working to provide the best treatment for dry eyes caused by Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) available for at-home use.

Contact Details:

3343 Peachtree Rd NE

STE 145-409

Atlanta, GA 30326

United States