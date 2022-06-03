Microbe Formulas Continues with Their ‘People First’ Mentality

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Idaho Health Company Puts Culture at Its Forefront by Supporting Employees in Achievements Outside of Work Life

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, June 4th, the Mrs. Idaho America 2022 Pageant will be held at the Civic Center in Idaho Falls, ID at 7:00 pm MST. One of Microbe Formulas’ very own employees, Rebecca Grant, Account Specialist for Microbe, is a contestant for the Mrs. Idaho America 2022 Pageant and will be competing this weekend.

The Mrs. Idaho America pageant attracts women with a wide range of professional credentials. Participants range from doctors, real estate professionals, stay-at-home moms, teachers, or in the case of Grant, a financial professional.

Throughout this process, Grant has worked with multiple charities to raise awareness for abuse, including Faces of Hope, National Children’s Advocacy Centers, and the Shine Campaign.

Grant shares her experience working with one of these charities: “The Shine Campaign is a campaign to change the way we talk about abuse, by bringing it out of the darkness and into the light. We want those who have been abused to know that they are not alone and if they feel that their light is starting to dim, we are here to help relight it.”

With the ‘People First’ mentality in mind, the priority of community involvement, and the active support for their employees, Microbe chose to sponsor Grant through her journey to potentially becoming Mrs. Idaho.

Grant adds, “I’m very grateful to work for a company that supports my extracurricular endeavors. It truly means a lot to me. Microbe’s vision of community involvement and spreading awareness on how to attain optimal health aligns well with the vision that the community of the contestants have — a group of women making a difference in their specific Idaho communities.”

Shawnda Huffman, VP of Communications for Microbe, adds, “With Microbe’s culture being at the forefront of company values, it was a no-brainer to support Rebecca through her competition. We are constantly encouraging team members to pursue meaningful extracurriculars, and this is exactly that. I am excited to cheer her on no matter the results.”

Those interested in attending the pageant can buy tickets here. To learn more about Microbe’s culture, visit their recent culture highlight on the Microbe press page.