Death At Regina Correctional Centre

CANADA, June 3 - Released on June 3, 2022

A 37-year-old male inmate was declared deceased yesterday at the Regina Correctional Centre.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. Corrections staff called EMS and initiated life-saving measures. EMS declared the inmate deceased at approximately 5:50 pm.

The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation.

This death is not related to COVID-19.

Next of kin have been notified.

