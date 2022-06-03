Submit Release
Overnight Lane Restrictions on US-95

Las Vegas, Nev. – Next week crews will reduce a single lane on US-95 during overnight hours for a project to replace raised pavement markers.  Lane reductions are nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Monday night, June 6 to Wednesday morning, June 8

• Lanes will be reduced on US-95 southbound from Jones Blvd. to I-15.

Wednesday night, June 8 to Friday morning, June 10

• Lanes will be reduced on US-95 northbound from I-15 to Jones Blvd.

Work will continue through the month of June on locations on US-95, I-215, and SR-171 (The Harry Reid Airport Connector).

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

