Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,879 in the last 365 days.

Illinois’ Country Club Hills Theater Presents a Rockin’ Summer Concert Series for 2022

The Country Club Hills Theater in Illinois

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, ILLINOIS, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located twenty-five miles south of Chicago, the city of Country Club Hills will present their annual Summer Under the Stars Concert Series from Saturday, June 18th, 2022.to Sunday, September 4th,2022.

This year’s live music lineup will include classic soul/R&B hit makers such as Peabo Bryson, the Chi-lites and a weekend Jazz led by music veteran Jonathan Butler, as well as a two-day Funk Fest featuring Morris Day & the Time and Con Funk Shun, among others.

The Honorable James W. Ford, Mayor of Country Club Hills, is excited to bring the concert series to the city, after two years of dealing with the pandemic. - “COVID-19 may had stopped many live shows for a while but with precautions in place in cities, we’re ready to present to you a great lineup of artists from the worlds of smooth jazz, blues, funk, and classic soul.”

Portions of the proceeds from the concerts will benefit the Infinite Scholars Program - which provides all students, especially low income and first-generation high school students of diversity, with the access to the resources, guidance, and funding necessary to successfully further their education at accredited institutions of higher education.

The summer lineup includes the following –

SATURDAY, JUNE 18TH, 2022 - A Night of Tribute Bands – Motor City (The Motown Revue),
Hollywood Swinging (A Tribute to Kool & the Gang), Shining Star (A Tribute to Earth Wind & Fire)

SATURDAY, JUNE 25TH, 2022 – Smooth Jazz Mini-Fest, featuring Damien Escobar, Eric Darius, Jazz Funk Soul.

SATURDAY, JULY 9TH, 2022 – Jazz & Soul Night with Peabo Bryson and Najee

FRIDAY, JULY 29TH, 2022 – The Jonathan Butler Jazz Fest featuring Marion Meadows, Alex Bugnon, Kirk Whalum

SATURDAY, JULY 30TH,2022 – The Jonathan Butler Jazz Fest featuring Jonathan Butler, Euge Groove, Peter White, Gerald Albright, Michael Manson, Vincent Ingala

SUNDAY, JULY 31ST, 2022 – The Jonathan Butler Jazz Fest featuring Paul Taylor, Norman Brown, Michael Lington

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5TH, 2022 – Funk Fest featuring Lakeside, Con Funk Shun, Loose Ends

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6TH, 2022 – Funk Fest featuring Morris Day & the Time, Midnight Star, the SOS Band, the Purple Experience (A Tribute to Prince)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13TH, 2022 – A Night of Classic R&B with Tony Toni Tone, Glenn Jones, Surface

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH, 2022 – Blue Magic

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27TH 2022 – Chante Moore

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH, 2022 – The Chi-lites featuring Marshall Thompson (The Last Man Standing)

For ticket information, go to www.cchtheater.com

Media Inquiries – Double XXposure (angelo@dxxnyc.com)

Radio promotions – Lisa E (lisaeradio@aol.com, 312-375-LISA)

Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS MAYOR JAMES W. FORD SPEAKS

You just read:

Illinois’ Country Club Hills Theater Presents a Rockin’ Summer Concert Series for 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.