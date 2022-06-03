Illinois’ Country Club Hills Theater Presents a Rockin’ Summer Concert Series for 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Located twenty-five miles south of Chicago, the city of Country Club Hills will present their annual Summer Under the Stars Concert Series from Saturday, June 18th, 2022.to Sunday, September 4th,2022.
This year’s live music lineup will include classic soul/R&B hit makers such as Peabo Bryson, the Chi-lites and a weekend Jazz led by music veteran Jonathan Butler, as well as a two-day Funk Fest featuring Morris Day & the Time and Con Funk Shun, among others.
The Honorable James W. Ford, Mayor of Country Club Hills, is excited to bring the concert series to the city, after two years of dealing with the pandemic. - “COVID-19 may had stopped many live shows for a while but with precautions in place in cities, we’re ready to present to you a great lineup of artists from the worlds of smooth jazz, blues, funk, and classic soul.”
Portions of the proceeds from the concerts will benefit the Infinite Scholars Program - which provides all students, especially low income and first-generation high school students of diversity, with the access to the resources, guidance, and funding necessary to successfully further their education at accredited institutions of higher education.
The summer lineup includes the following –
SATURDAY, JUNE 18TH, 2022 - A Night of Tribute Bands – Motor City (The Motown Revue),
Hollywood Swinging (A Tribute to Kool & the Gang), Shining Star (A Tribute to Earth Wind & Fire)
SATURDAY, JUNE 25TH, 2022 – Smooth Jazz Mini-Fest, featuring Damien Escobar, Eric Darius, Jazz Funk Soul.
SATURDAY, JULY 9TH, 2022 – Jazz & Soul Night with Peabo Bryson and Najee
FRIDAY, JULY 29TH, 2022 – The Jonathan Butler Jazz Fest featuring Marion Meadows, Alex Bugnon, Kirk Whalum
SATURDAY, JULY 30TH,2022 – The Jonathan Butler Jazz Fest featuring Jonathan Butler, Euge Groove, Peter White, Gerald Albright, Michael Manson, Vincent Ingala
SUNDAY, JULY 31ST, 2022 – The Jonathan Butler Jazz Fest featuring Paul Taylor, Norman Brown, Michael Lington
FRIDAY, AUGUST 5TH, 2022 – Funk Fest featuring Lakeside, Con Funk Shun, Loose Ends
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6TH, 2022 – Funk Fest featuring Morris Day & the Time, Midnight Star, the SOS Band, the Purple Experience (A Tribute to Prince)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13TH, 2022 – A Night of Classic R&B with Tony Toni Tone, Glenn Jones, Surface
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH, 2022 – Blue Magic
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27TH 2022 – Chante Moore
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH, 2022 – The Chi-lites featuring Marshall Thompson (The Last Man Standing)
For ticket information, go to www.cchtheater.com
Media Inquiries – Double XXposure (angelo@dxxnyc.com)
Radio promotions – Lisa E (lisaeradio@aol.com, 312-375-LISA)
Angelo Ellerbee
Angelo Ellerbee
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS MAYOR JAMES W. FORD SPEAKS