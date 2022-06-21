Amplifi Expands Partnership with Master Data Management Leader Semarchy
Building on a successful European program, the companies will deliver their QuickStart xDM offering to North American clientsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is pleased to announce its partnership expansion with Semarchy, a leader in master data management (MDM) and data integration.
"Today's announcement marks the next phase of our strategic partnership with Semarchy, as we bring the innovation that began in Europe to our North American customers," said Chris Colyar, CTO at Amplifi. "By combining Semarchy's technology with Amplifi’s deep data expertise, we can help even more companies realize their point of first value (PFV) from effective data management — at an exceptionally rapid pace."
Amplifi and Semarchy strengthened their European partnership in 2021 with the joint development and launch of QuickStart xDM — a leading, instantly available Semarchy service. The QuickStart xDM process helps companies map out their data strategy, quickly identify their most pressing data challenges, and resolve them in tightly managed sprints.
“Semarchy enables customers to rapidly achieve PFV. With Amplfi QuckStart xDM, organizations can further accelerate their data projects, bringing their business valuable insights by combining Semarchy's data platform and Amplifi's unrivaled expertise." Said Brett Hansen, CMO. "Amplifi shares our passion for turning business users into data champions, and we're thrilled to continue this journey and partnership with their talented team.”
Semarchy is recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate, and visualize critical information scattered across applications.
As strategic partners, Amplifi and Semarchy work together to help companies enhance their MDM, product information management, data integration, and more. Amplifi implements, configures, and supports Semarchy's MDM solutions to meet the needs of each customer.
To learn more, visit https://goamplifi.com/partners/semarchy-mdm.
About Semarchy
Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-premises platform and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
