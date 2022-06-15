Niagara Institute Launches a New Guide to Help Middle Management
Learn what’s changing for middle managers and how to get ahead in this free guide.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Institute, an industry leader in relevant and practical leadership training programs, today announced it is offering a free guide to help those in middle management overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and be prepared for what lies ahead. “The Ultimate Guide to Middle Management” can be downloaded on their website.
Middle management is facing significant changes. From organizations flattening their structures to shifting expectations of their employees, the role and responsibilities of middle managers continue to be rewritten. Niagara Institute’s informative guide acts as a roadmap on what’s changing, why the position is more challenging than ever, and the leadership skills those in middle management need to develop to succeed.
The Ultimate Guide to Middle Management chapters include:
>> What is middle management?
>> Why is middle management so difficult?
>> Leadership topics for middle management
>> How to create a personal development plan with a template to do so
>> Leadership development for middle managers: what to look for
>> The next steps
“The velocity of change for those in middle management is arguably the highest out of any role in an organization,” says Michelle Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Niagara Institute. “Our latest guide will help middle managers and those who oversee them understand what’s changing and how to meet these new expectations head-on for success now and into the future.”
For more information about this guide or the programs, custom solutions, and coaching packages Niagara Institute offers, visit the company’s website at www.niagarainstitute.com
About Niagara Institute
Founded in 1971, The Niagara Institute is dedicated to providing highly relevant learning experiences to the everyday leader. With a network of leading content partners and topics spanning leadership, communication, diversity and inclusion, and business acumen, the Institute is able to provide high potentials, people managers, seasoned leaders, and human resources teams the content they need when they need it, anywhere in the world. In addition to training programs, the Niagara Institute offers coaching services, assessments, advisory services, and custom training programs.
Michelle Bennett
Niagara Institute
+1 877-374-3533
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other