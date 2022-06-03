Apty Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2022
Apty, the leading Digital Adoption Platform named for its excellent company culture that teams truly love.
Leading Digital Adoption Platform Apty has been named Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2022. Inc recognizes the company culture that thrives, redefines the workplace, and continues to enrich it in the face of adversity. Inc. also considers companies that foster employee growth and advancement at all levels.
— Roshni, Head of People and Culture, Apty
Apty is an Enterprise-grade Digital Adoption Platform that simplifies complex applications for users, empowering business leaders to improve the ROI of their Enterprise application investments. Apty's clientele includes Mary Kay, Boeing, JLL, Hitachi, and Mattel.
"We're honored to receive recognition from Inc. Magazine, it bears testament to the employee-first culture that we have worked towards," said Roshni S, Head of People and Culture.
Roshni added that Apty will continue to invest in its culture.
"We as a company are inspired to create a diverse and safe workplace where bright minds around the globe can build a successful career. Through our culture of learning and transparency, we always aim to empower our employees to be the best version of themselves.”
Apty was also recognized as one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes.
To explore job opportunities, visit careers page.
About Apty
Apty is a Digital Adoption Platform that helps enterprise optimize their business processes. Successful digital adoption involves both guiding people through new critical software applications and proactively pushing them to complete new processes. Only Apty combines the power of on-screen guidance with the time-saving automation of proactive process compliance. IT operation managers, Application Owners, VP HR/Sales, and leading CIOs alike all trust Apty to get the most out of their employees' use of web-based applications in their day-to-day job. Every month millions of users use Apty to learn web-based apps and excel in their job in leading companies like Mary Kay, Mattel, Boeing, Agile CRM, and many more. Remember, the problem is not the software, it’s how you use it.
