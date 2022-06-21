BostonSight PROSE Provider Network Welcomes Dr. Britney Kitamata-Wong
Supports PROSE Treatment GrowthNEEDHAM, MA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight® announced today that Britney Kitamata-Wong, OD, FAAO, FSLS, has joined the PROSE Provider Network at the University of California, San Francisco site. Dr. Kitamata-Wong joins Dr. James Li at UCSF as the need for PROSE treatment grows. They are part of a select group of PROSE-trained Fellows, with fewer than 30 optometrists in the world holding this designation.
PROSE® is a medical treatment that saves sight in individuals with severe ocular surface disease. For many people, PROSE is often their only option to restore visual function and end suffering from critical and devastating eye issues resulting from complications of severe dry eye, keratoconus, ocular GVHD, Sjögren’s Syndrome, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, corneal damage or injury, and other corneal diseases.
PROSE treatment teams include cornea specialist ophthalmologists and optometrists who have completed an intensive BostonSight PROSE Clinical Fellowship. During treatment, doctors customize prosthetic lens devices from gas-permeable polymers for each patient’s condition and unique eye shape. PROSE teams work in partnership with the patients’ other medical providers to ensure that treatment manages the underlying eye condition.
Dr. Kitamata-Wong earned her Doctor of Optometry degree at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Optometry. She completed a residency in cornea and contact lenses at the Southern California College of Optometry at Marshall B. Ketchum University. Her clinical interests include visual rehabilitation and contact lens management for patients with ocular surface disease and corneal irregularities. Dr. Kitamata-Wong has worked in clinical research relating to contact lens care products and their effects on the ocular surface. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Optometry and Scleral Lens Education Society.
A full list of PROSE Network Sites can be found on the BostonSight website at https://www.bostonsight.org/find-a-provider/
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. BostonSight PROSE® treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL® was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India.
Michele Hart
BostonSight
+1 617-669-4225
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn