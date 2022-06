Clean Eatz Kitchen Launches Chocolate Coconut Protein Dessert Bar

Clean Eatz Kitchen Logo

Clean Eatz Kitchen launches the newest flavor in their Protein Dessert Bar lineup, Chocolate Coconut.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Eatz Kitchen launches the latest flavor in their protein dessert bar lineup , Chocolate Coconut. The whey protein-based bars are accented by protein crisps, chewy nougat and coconut flakes in a chocolate coating. The bars are a perfect healthy alternative to chocolate coconut candy bars.Clean Eatz Kitchen protein dessert bars were launched to provide customers with a healthy alternative to candy bars. The bars are the perfect combination of sweet and savory, balancing real sugar with soy and whey proteins to satisfy a sweet tooth while also providing reasonable nutrition.The Chocolate Coconut bar joins the existing three flavors in the lineup - Chocolate Caramel, Milk n' Cookies, and PB&J - with more flavors in development.Clean Eatz Kitchen is a healthy, lifestyle company that focuses on producing healthy, relatable food for everyone. Their meal prep , pizzas, family meals, and snacks provide customers with healthy alternatives at affordable prices. Clean Eatz Kitchen products can be ordered direct through their website, Amazon or Wal-Mart or found in hundreds of retailers across the country.