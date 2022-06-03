FlackTek is altering the year of manufacturing of the Hauschild SpeedMixer® devices
User of Hauschild SpeedMixer® should carefully check the labels and contact Hauschild for information about the authenticity of their device
Hauschild SpeedMixer® devices with unauthorized modifications, spare parts and altered labels (year of manufacturing) have been found in the USA and in Europe.
FlackTek is altering the year of manufacturing of the Hauschild SpeedMixer® devices
In May 2020, German-based Hauschild and the American FlackTek Inc. terminated their collaboration. Since then, Hauschild Engineering no longer supplies devices or original spare parts for any of its equipment to FlackTek Inc. or to its affiliates. The new distributor of Hauschild in America is Hauschild SpeedMixer Inc. (www.hauschild-speedmixer.us). Recently, Hauschild SpeedMixer® devices with unauthorized modifications, unauthorized spare parts and altered labels (year of manufacturing) have been found in the USA and in Europe. Hauschild strongly encourages customers that have purchased one of its machines from FlackTek Inc. or from one of its affiliates to contact Hauschild directly. Hauschild will clarify any doubts and provide information about the authenticity of the equipment. Hauschild has filed suit against FlackTek in the U.S. and some European countries.
Hauschild Engineering is a German, internationally leading manufacturer of duals asymmetric centrifugal mixers for laboratory and production. The in-house developed “Hauschild SpeedMixer®” use DAC (Dual Asymmetric Centrifuge) technology and have been sold in more than 40 countries for almost 50 years. The original Hauschild SpeedMixer® offers perfect mixing results from a few grams or milliliters up to ten kilograms or sixteen liters for laboratories mixing substances in their R&D work as well as for companies that require small batch mixes for quality assurance.
The Hauschild Speedmixer® are hand-made devices designed and build to offer the best performance and duration. The shearing forces generated inside this device are among the highest, if not the highest in the market. Therefore, the range of applications of the Hauschild SpeedMixer® is very broad. Since the ratio speed/shearing forces is exponential, 100 RPM (revolutions per minute) make a big difference when it comes to mixing difficult material.
US-based FlackTek is no longer an official distributor since May 2020 – now modified Hauschild SpeedMixer® and labels are appearing.
In May 2020 Hauschild and US-based FlackTek terminated their collaboration. Since then, Hauschild Engineering no longer supplies original spare parts for any of its equipment to FlackTek Inc. or to its affiliates in the US or Europe, but only directly to users of Hauschild equipment.
“Since we are serving the American market with our new distributor, we keep finding extremely concerning anomalies” says Mareike Boccola, shareholder of Hauschild Engineering. “Not only FlackTek has been modifying our devices without our authorization, but now we discovered that they have altered the year of manufacturing of some of the devices that they bought form Hauschild before the termination”.
“Hauschild has already given mandate to its counsel to explore new legal actions to protect the Hauschild SpeedMixer® customers and the reputation of our company and of our products”, says Boccola. “The downgrade of the DAC600.2 VAC-P LR from 2100 to 2000 RPM significantly reduces the performance of the machine. It seems a strange coincidence that the copy of the same Hauschild SpeedMixer® DAC600.2 VAC-P LR made by FlackTek works with the maximum speed of 2000 RPM”.
Like in a formula 1 car race: speed and quality really matter
The quality of the parts designed by Hauschild Engineering is critical to ensure the high-quality standards and, more importantly, the safety of the equipment. None of Hauschild’s current or former partners has ever been authorized to install spare parts other than those produced by Hauschild Engineering for use in Hauschild SpeedMixer® machines. “Any modification to Hauschild machines made with non-original parts may not have the same quality, the same high performance or the same safety standards that users of Hauschild equipment have come to expect from Hauschild equipment,” Boccola adds. “With our high-precision technology, it really comes down to the details. It's like in Formula 1 - less speed and inferior components mess up the victory.”
Users of what is believed to be a Hauschild SpeedMixer® should contact Hauschild for information about the authenticity of their device
Not knowing exactly which and how many Hauschild SpeedMixer® machines may have been altered, Hauschild invites its customers that have acquired one of its machines from FlackTek Inc. or from its affiliates Synergy Devices Ltd. (UK), CosSearch GmbH (Switzerland), CosSearch SLU (Spain) and RohChem (The Netherlands) to contact Hauschild Headquarters in Hamm/Germany or their distributor in Detroit/USA. Hauschild will make all possible resources available to clarify any doubts and provide clear information about the quality and safety of the equipment.
User of Hauschild SpeedMixer® may write to
info@hauschild-speedmixer.com or info.us@hauschild-speedmixer.com.
www.hauschild-speedmixer.com
Hauschild Youtube-Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs9jdLhro1rPgRZ3Lr-Nu1A/videos
Mareike Boccola
Hauschild Engineering
+1 018777736937
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC - changing the game in bladeless mixing