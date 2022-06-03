Derby Barracks & Orleans County Sheriff's Department / School Threat

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE 


NEWS RELEASE       


CASE#: ​22A5002268 / 22OLC001792
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. J. Mikkola / Deputy K. Smith             

STATION:  VSP Derby / Orleans County Sheriff's Department

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 VSP / 802-334-3333 OCSD 


DATE/TIME: June 2, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Lake Region Union High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 2, 2022, the Vermont State Police and the Orleans County Sheriff's Department investigated a report of a threat made by a student on social media directed toward Lake Region Union High School. The state police and OCSD take all reports of school threats seriously and initiated a response that involved coordinating with school officials and community resources, and identifying and speaking to the individual involved.


As a result of the threat and subsequent investigation, the school decided to cancel classes and all activities on Friday, June 3, 2022. Other schools in the region will remain open but modify their operations. The public should expect to see an enhanced police presence in the area on Friday.


The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Due to the age of the individual involved, no further information is available from the investigating law-enforcement agencies. Questions should be directed to school officials.


