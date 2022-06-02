Senate Bill 1264 Printer's Number 1700

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1700

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1264

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY YUDICHAK, FLYNN, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, DUSH, YAW,

BARTOLOTTA, VOGEL, LANGERHOLC AND LAUGHLIN, JUNE 2, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 2, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options,

further providing for definitions, for fund, for application

and approval process, for Federal funding, for coordination

and consolidation, for operating program, for asset

improvement program, for new initiatives program, for

programs of Statewide significance, for program oversight and

administration, providing for small purchase procedures and

further providing for evaluation of private investment

opportunities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "asset maintenance costs,"

"community transportation service" or "shared ride service,"

"community transportation system," "local transportation

organization," "operating expenses" and "Public Passenger

Transportation Performance Report" in section 1503 of Title 74

of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the

section is amended by adding definitions to read:

§ 1503. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22