Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,900 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1264 Printer's Number 1700

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1700

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1264

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY YUDICHAK, FLYNN, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, DUSH, YAW,

BARTOLOTTA, VOGEL, LANGERHOLC AND LAUGHLIN, JUNE 2, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 2, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options,

further providing for definitions, for fund, for application

and approval process, for Federal funding, for coordination

and consolidation, for operating program, for asset

improvement program, for new initiatives program, for

programs of Statewide significance, for program oversight and

administration, providing for small purchase procedures and

further providing for evaluation of private investment

opportunities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "asset maintenance costs,"

"community transportation service" or "shared ride service,"

"community transportation system," "local transportation

organization," "operating expenses" and "Public Passenger

Transportation Performance Report" in section 1503 of Title 74

of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the

section is amended by adding definitions to read:

§ 1503. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

You just read:

Senate Bill 1264 Printer's Number 1700

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.