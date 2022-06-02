Senate Bill 1264 Printer's Number 1700
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1264
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY YUDICHAK, FLYNN, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, DUSH, YAW,
BARTOLOTTA, VOGEL, LANGERHOLC AND LAUGHLIN, JUNE 2, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 2, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options,
further providing for definitions, for fund, for application
and approval process, for Federal funding, for coordination
and consolidation, for operating program, for asset
improvement program, for new initiatives program, for
programs of Statewide significance, for program oversight and
administration, providing for small purchase procedures and
further providing for evaluation of private investment
opportunities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "asset maintenance costs,"
"community transportation service" or "shared ride service,"
"community transportation system," "local transportation
organization," "operating expenses" and "Public Passenger
Transportation Performance Report" in section 1503 of Title 74
of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the
section is amended by adding definitions to read:
§ 1503. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
