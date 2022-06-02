Senate Bill 1255 Printer's Number 1698

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - (4) Conduct electrical and safety component inspections.

(5) Replace engine oil and oil filter, unless a request

is approved under subsection (b).

(6) Check the transmission oil level and add oil, if

necessary.

(7) Check hydraulic oil level and add oil, if necessary.

(8) Check the engine coolant level and add coolant, if

necessary.

(9) Check all other fluid levels and add fluid, if

necessary.

(10) Check for oil, coolant and other fluid leaks.

(11) Inspect the cooling fan, radiator and shroud.

Remove any obstructions and make necessary repairs.

(12) Check all belts. Tighten or replace, if necessary.

(13) Check the battery and service as necessary.

(14) Check the automatic fire suppression system.

(15) Check the portable fire extinguisher.

(16) Check the lights.

(17) Check the warning devices.

(18) With the engine operating, check and replace or

repair the following:

(i) Oil pressure.

(ii) Intake air restriction at full engine speed.

(iii) Exhaust gas restriction at full engine speed.

(iv) Exhaust flame arrestor.

(v) All gauges and controls.

(19) Conduct repeatable loaded engine-operating test in

accordance with section 418.

(20) If the equipment is approved with a nondisposable

diesel particulate filter, a smoke dot test of the filtered

