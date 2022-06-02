Senate Bill 1263 Printer's Number 1699
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1699
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1263
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, COSTA, KEARNEY, FONTANA,
CAPPELLETTI, A. WILLIAMS, STREET, KANE, COLLETT, SAVAL, MUTH,
COMITTA, HAYWOOD AND TARTAGLIONE, JUNE 2, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 2, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
further providing for youth suicide awareness and prevention
and providing for violence prevention and social inclusion.
This act may be referred to as the Safety and Violence
Education for Students (SAVE Students) Act.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1526 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 1526. Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention.--* * *
(c.1) The following shall apply to school personnel and
student suicide awareness and prevention training:
(1) The department shall require a school entity serving
students in grades six through twelve to provide students at
least one (1) hour, or one (1) standard class period, of
