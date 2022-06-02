Senate Bill 1263 Printer's Number 1699

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1699

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1263

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, COSTA, KEARNEY, FONTANA,

CAPPELLETTI, A. WILLIAMS, STREET, KANE, COLLETT, SAVAL, MUTH,

COMITTA, HAYWOOD AND TARTAGLIONE, JUNE 2, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 2, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

further providing for youth suicide awareness and prevention

and providing for violence prevention and social inclusion.

This act may be referred to as the Safety and Violence

Education for Students (SAVE Students) Act.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1526 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 1526. Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention.--* * *

(c.1) The following shall apply to school personnel and

student suicide awareness and prevention training:

(1) The department shall require a school entity serving

students in grades six through twelve to provide students at

least one (1) hour, or one (1) standard class period, of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20