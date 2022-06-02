Senate Resolution 301 Printer's Number 1701
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease
in the United States; and
WHEREAS, In 2019, 8,998 Lyme disease cases were reported in
this Commonwealth, but the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention estimate under-reporting by a factor of 10 and
project occurrence rates, more accurately, near 90,000; and
WHEREAS, From 2000 to 2018, there were 106,718 confirmed Lyme
disease cases in this Commonwealth, but due to the fact that the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's number only
represents confirmed cases, the actual number of Lyme disease
cases may be far greater, possibly more than 1 million; and
WHEREAS, Approximately one in four cases of Lyme disease
occur in children, and children five to nine years of age are at
the greatest risk for contracting Lyme disease; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania leads the nation in Lyme disease cases;
and
WHEREAS, The blacklegged tick has been found in all 67
counties in this Commonwealth, verifying that every resident,
from Erie to Philadelphia, must take precautions to prevent the
spread of Lyme disease and tick-borne illnesses; and
WHEREAS, Residents of this Commonwealth can greatly reduce
their chance of tick bites and pathogen transmission during the
spring season by taking proper precautions while engaged in
outdoor activities, making frequent tick checks and removing and
disposing of ticks promptly and properly; and
WHEREAS, The Tick Research Lab of Pennsylvania, an East
Stroudsburg University-affiliated lab, is dedicated to providing
free, fast, highly-rated, laboratory-quality tick testing to
residents of this Commonwealth for Lyme disease, anaplasmosis,
