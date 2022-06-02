Senate Bill 1257 Printer's Number 1702
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - professional with a primary focus of providing behavioral
support or student health services.
(2) The term includes only those professionals who:
(i) are certified under Article XI of the act of
March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public
School Code of 1949; or
(ii) satisfy the department's requirements for
public school employment.
"School entity." A school district, intermediate unit, area
career and technical school, charter school, regional charter
school or cyber charter school.
"Underserved school entity." A school entity in this
Commonwealth located in an area designated as a mental health
care health professional shortage area by the United States
Health Resources and Services Administration.
Section 4. School-Based Mental Health Professionals Loan
Forgiveness Program.
(a) Establishment.--The School-Based Mental Health
Professionals Loan Forgiveness Program is established within the
agency.
(b) Powers and duties of agency.--The agency shall
administer the program, in consultation with the department, for
eligible applicants on a Statewide basis and shall have the
following powers and duties:
(1) Promoting the training of school-based mental health
professionals and service in underserved school entities.
(2) Promoting the recruitment and retention of school-
based mental health professionals in underserved school
entities, through the development and maintenance of a
registry of available positions and through coordination with
