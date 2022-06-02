Senate Bill 1257 Printer's Number 1702

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - professional with a primary focus of providing behavioral

support or student health services.

(2) The term includes only those professionals who:

(i) are certified under Article XI of the act of

March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public

School Code of 1949; or

(ii) satisfy the department's requirements for

public school employment.

"School entity." A school district, intermediate unit, area

career and technical school, charter school, regional charter

school or cyber charter school.

"Underserved school entity." A school entity in this

Commonwealth located in an area designated as a mental health

care health professional shortage area by the United States

Health Resources and Services Administration.

Section 4. School-Based Mental Health Professionals Loan

Forgiveness Program.

(a) Establishment.--The School-Based Mental Health

Professionals Loan Forgiveness Program is established within the

agency.

(b) Powers and duties of agency.--The agency shall

administer the program, in consultation with the department, for

eligible applicants on a Statewide basis and shall have the

following powers and duties:

(1) Promoting the training of school-based mental health

professionals and service in underserved school entities.

(2) Promoting the recruitment and retention of school-

based mental health professionals in underserved school

entities, through the development and maintenance of a

registry of available positions and through coordination with

