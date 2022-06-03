RE: Route 103 closed in Chester

Roadway is now open.

From: Potter, Lori via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Date: Friday, June 3, 2022 1:00 AM
Subject: Route 103 closed in Chester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Chester Police Department

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 103 will be temporarily closed in the area of Smokeshire Road due to an accident until further notice.

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.