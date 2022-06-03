Submit Release
RE: Route 103 closed in Chester

Roadway is now open.

 

From: Potter, Lori via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, June 3, 2022 1:00 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Chester Police Department

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Vermont Route 103 will be temporarily closed in the area of Smokeshire Road due to an accident until further notice. 

 

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

