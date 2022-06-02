Senate Takes Action on Gun Violence Prevention

The New York State Senate passed legislation to strengthen gun safety measures and ensure deadly weapons stay out of the wrong hands. The legislation will update the criminal code to make the threat of mass harm a crime; require microstamping of ammunition; strengthen measures to prevent those with criminal backgrounds from obtaining guns and ammo; allow health care providers to file extreme risk protection orders; and strengthen regulations for high capacity ammo, feeding devices, and body armor. It would also more broadly define the term “firearm.” Read the Senate Majority Press Release.

Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins said, “Our nation has been brought to a moment of reckoning due to weapons of war that have been too easily accessed by those seeking to kill. These weapons have made places in our communities like schools, grocery stores, houses of worship, and concerts, places of carnage. In these devastating times in New York and across the nation, we have worked with Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie, and members of the Democratic Legislature to step up and send a message that this path of gun violence is unacceptable and we need real change.”