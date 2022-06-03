Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,862 in the last 365 days.

Road Opening VT RT 64 Williamstown

VT RT 64 in the area of Rood Pond Rd is open. Please drive carefully.

 

From: Kunzmann, Ryan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, June 2, 2022 1:45 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject:

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 64 in the area  of Rood Pond Road in Williamstown is closed in the area of due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Ryan Kunzmann

ECD I

Williston PSAP

Phone 802-229-9191

 

 

You just read:

Road Opening VT RT 64 Williamstown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.