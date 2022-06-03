GRUPOBD launches corporate event about the evolution of their philosophy – “Haz Todo Con Amor.”

The philosophy of "Do Everything With Love" from GRUPOBD encompasses the reflection of the expressions and practices that are carried out from the heart.

'Haz Todo Con Amor' (Do Everything With Love) speaks highly about our identity and the limits of respect that have distinguished us as a company from the beginning.” — Oliver Reinhart, CEO of GRUPOBD

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRUPOBD hosted an important event where they presented the evolution of their philosophy, "HTCA – Haz Todo Con Amor (Do Everything With Love)," to collaborators. All the members of the great family of GRUPOBD were able to witness the launch and full scope of this special driving factor that has characterized the company since its foundation. The event was held on May 31st in the convention center at ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres.

The objective of "Haz Todo Con Amor" is to think and act from the heart in everyday life and in line with the context of GRUPOBD's culture of service, where employees are encouraged always to represent their highest values such as love, family, humility, and gratitude.

"At GRUPOBD, we know that our philosophy, 'Haz Todo Con Amor (Do Everything With Love),' has been a fundamental part of the history of our companies and has been paramount to achieving our goals and objectives. This philosophy establishes an environment conducive to development and growth, both personal and professional. 'Haz Todo Con Amor' speaks highly about our identity and the limits of respect that have distinguished us as a company from the beginning," said Oliver Reinhart, CEO of GRUPOBD.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning that the company's mission is to inspire the integral transformation and transcendence of the people who form part of GRUPOBD, the umbrella company of the brands ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles, INSPIRA, UNIO SERVICES, BU'TIK, and BDI.

"More than 38 years of experience, talent, passion, professionalism, and the execution of the philosophy, 'Haz Todo Con Amor,' created and promoted by our founder, Don Fernando García Zalvidea (R.I.P.), presently place GRUPOBD in a position that makes us proud while preparing us for the future. The group's philosophy personally motivates us to positively address the different situations that tend to arise in life. Professionally, this way of thinking provides guidelines to the standards that must be met to create an environment of well-being and respect for all,” said Beatriz Mora, Director of Human Capital at GRUPOBD.

In conclusion, Oliver Reinhart emphasized, "Haz Todo Con Amor (Do Everything With Love) is the lifestyle and mentality that drives us towards excellence. It is the stamp imprinted on our daily actions, putting love and empathy for others above all. It is the identity that characterizes us and motivates us to improve every day as professionals and as people, leaving a mark and positively influencing everyone around us.”

With acts like this, GRUPOBD continues to consolidate itself as a socially responsible company that is committed to value and respect for all its employees.



About Us:

GRUPOBD is a 100% Mexican company, an owner and operator of multiple leading business units within the tourism industry, established in Cancun and Playa del Carmen. The brands that make up the group are the hotel operator ADH, Inspira Elite Vacation Club, corporate real estate developments like THE TOWERS CANCUN and RIVIERA CENTRE, Glassboard Technology, and Bu'tik- the hotel retail provider. The mission of GRUPOBD is to work with love in order to inspire the integral transformation and transcendence of people through its philosophy "HTCA-Haz Todo Con Amor (Do Everything With Love)," which is complemented by strong integral human values focused on service, including love, family, humility, and gratitude.