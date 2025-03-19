María Dolores by Edgar Núñez: The First and Only Restaurant in Latin America to Receive 5 Stars from Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes 5 Stars Plaque María Dolores by Edgar Núñez Forbes 5 Stars Dish María Dolores by Edgar Núñez Forbes 5 Stars Drink María Dolores by Edgar Núñez

Forbes' 5-Star is a milestone for Latin American gastronomy. Being the first and only restaurant in the region honors our team's talent and inspires us to keep evolving and elevating Mexican cuisine.” — Chef Edgar Núñez

CANCUN, MEXICO, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the 5+ star All-Suites Luxury Resort, an exclusive all-inclusive adults-only concept by the Mexican hotel operator and marketer ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles, announced that its restaurant, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, has become the first and only restaurant in Latin America to receive the prestigious 5-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide.

Forbes Travel Guide bestows this distinction upon properties that deliver an exceptional experience and a highly personalized level of service. In this regard, the Forbes Travel Guide inspector highlighted María Dolores by Edgar Núñez for its fresh presentation of a seasonal menu, a romantic atmosphere, a design that reflects Mexican culture, and the attentive and intuitive service of its staff.

Regarding this historic achievement, Lourdes Hainlin, Vice President of Partner Services at Forbes Travel Guide, stated:

"We take great pride in recognizing María Dolores as the first restaurant in Latin America to achieve this prestigious classification, solidifying its place among the global elite of gastronomy and raising the standard of the culinary experience in Mexico and beyond. This distinction reflects the level of excellence, attention to detail, and passion for hospitality that define the world’s finest restaurants”.

With the mission of conveying a deep love for Mexico, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez offers a new appreciation for the evolution of Mexican cuisine and the secrets hidden within its ancestral techniques. It is a groundbreaking concept in luxury culinary art, framed by contemporary Mexican cuisine with a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

This prestigious accolade for María Dolores adds to the achievements of ATELIER Playa Mujeres and NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres, both of which have been awarded Forbes Travel Guide’s 4-Star rating for their exceptional level of luxury, service, and hospitality. With these recognitions, Forbes Travel Guide reaffirms the excellence and commitment of ATELIER de Hoteles in delivering unforgettable experiences, solidifying its position as a benchmark in the international luxury industry.

María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, the First Forbes 5-Star Restaurant in Latin America

