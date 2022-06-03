Excelsior Hotel Ernst: Sustainability an Obligation to the Future of Cologne
This year is the Excelsior Hotel Ernst’s inaugural Green Globe certification and, with a compliance score of 85%, is ranked among Green Globe’s high achievers.
The Excelsior Hotel Ernst has been family-owned for five generations. For this reason, we feel an obligation to future generations and the preservation of our environment.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family-owned since 1863, the Excelsior Hotel Ernst is considered an institution in Cologne combining historical traditions with today’s modernity. As the only member of the Leading Hotels of the World in Cologne, the Excelsior offers luxurious comfort and the highest standard of service. The hotel is located in the centre of the city, directly opposite Cologne Cathedral. The old town and the Rhine River are only a few minutes' walk away.
— Managing Director and Board Member, Georg Plesser
“The Excelsior Hotel Ernst has been family-owned for five generations. For this reason, we feel an obligation to future generations and see sustainability and careful use of resources as an important contribution to the preservation of our environment. We are delighted that our efforts have now been rewarded with the Green Globe certification,” says Managing Director and Board Member, Georg Plesser.
Since the start of 2021, the hotel has been using 100% green electricity and district heating.
The Technik-Team monitors the building systems and ensures efficient and optimal settings across the operation, while the automated building management system regulates interior temperatures. LED lights have been installed in 60% of the hotel with further installation of more energy saving lighting underway. The Excelsior is also planning to offset CO2 emissions with My Climate from this year.
Four bee colonies have been established on the hotel roof to produce the annual honey requirement for the hotel’s breakfast buffet, 60 kilograms, while also supporting the preservation of biodiversity. When purchasing food and beverages, the Excelsior gives preference to regional and local producers and suppliers. They also use animal products from animal-friendly and certified farms.
The centre of Cologne is a declared environmental zone, where only cars having a valid eco-sticker (Feinstaubplakette) are allowed to enter. With bus stops and the underground nearby, guests are encouraged to use public transport for their arrival and stay in Cologne. Hotel employees have the option of using e-bikes with parking provided on site free of charge.
In addition, the hotel supports various recycling initiatives. Old mobile phones are recycled with the cooperation of the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union; printer cartridges are collected, cleaned and refilled by Caritas Box; Rebubble recycles leftover soaps; coffee capsules from Leysieffer machines are collected and recycled; and KORKampagne collects all the used corks.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
