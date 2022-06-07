Red Frog Beach Island Resort: Fulfilling a Green Dream in Panama
Red Frog Beach Island Resort is fulfilling a dream to create an island community in Panama that combines socially responsible values.
Environmental stewardship has always been at the heart of our development plans and principles. Being the only Green Globe certified resort in Panama was just the start.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Part modern community, part natural playground, Red Frog Beach Island Resort is fulfilling a dream to create an island community in Bocas del Toro, Panama that combines socially responsible values and a deep connection between nature and people, while reducing the intensity of their environmental footprint.
— Joseph Haley, CEO/President
Red Frog Beach Island Resort has been successful in implementing environmental initiatives over the years. They are dedicated to delivering excellent guest service while coveting and nurturing its extraordinary environment which they do by integrating it into everything that they do.
“While environmental stewardship has always been at the heart of our development plans and principles, we have really taken it to the next level. Being the only Green Globe certified resort in Panama was just the start. We fully embrace Green Globe’s direction to continuously improve our standards by actively centering our re-imagined vision for the future around green luxury. Red Frog 2.0 will not only be markedly improved from its already established green values, but also be a model for other large-scale green resorts in the region.” says Joseph Haley, CEO/President
Conservation
Red Frog Beach Island Resort is committed to conservation, including preserving 80% of the island property, over 1000 acres, forever. They educate guests about the reforesting of cattle lands and protected zones through a Nature Hike tour that highlights their tremendous resources of flora and fauna. They use green design principles and employ an energy efficiency system to conserve energy.
Supports Local Community
The resort's commitment to improving the lives of those living in this island community is profound. They have committed themselves not only by bringing jobs but also giving back through their generous initiatives such providing power and water to the indigenous community.
Solar Panels and Rain Catch System
The resort’s solar installation provides approximately 20% of energy needs, which reduces their diesel fuel by 12,200 gallons per year. Also, the resort utilizes a hybrid water system including rainwater collected from multiple linked locations. With more than 200,000 gallons of stored rainfall in normal months, they are able to ensure that there will rarely be any moments when the resort is without fresh potable drinking water for guests needs.
