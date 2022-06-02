Submit Release
Middlesex- Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A3003237                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Daniel Bohynak

STATION:  VSP Middlesex     

CONTACT#:  802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  06/02/2022 @ approximately 1321 hours

STREET:  VT RT 64

TOWN:  Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Rood Pond Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Dry, blacktop

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Not available at this time

AGE:  Not available at this time

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Not available at this time

INJURIES: Fatal

 

PASSENGER: Not available at this time

AGE: Not available at this time

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Not available at this time

INJURIES: Fatal

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE:  Freight

VEHICLE MODEL:  Conventional Columbia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:


On June 02, 2022 at approximately 1321 am Vermont State Police, Williamstown Fire Dept., Williamstown EMS and Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a tractor trailer rollover on VT RT 64 in the town of Williamstown.


Investigation determined that a tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on VT RT 64. Witnesses reported that the tractor trailer's brakes were smoking and mechanical failure is suspected to have been a factor in the crash. Investigation revealed that the tractor trailer flipped onto its side while attempting to navigate a sharp corner and subsequently left the traveled portion of the roadway. The tractor trailer slid into a ditch and came to a position of uncontrolled rest on it's roof. The operator was transported to Central Vermont Hospital in Critical condition where he was pronounced deceased. The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by EMS. The identities of the operator and passenger are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. VT RT 64 was closed for approximately 5 hours while crews were on scene.


The investigation into this crash remains active, and anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Tpr. Bohnyak at the Middlesex State Police Barracks.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A


Middlesex- Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

