Middlesex- Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3003237
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Daniel Bohynak
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/02/2022 @ approximately 1321 hours
STREET: VT RT 64
TOWN: Williamstown
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rood Pond Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Not available at this time
AGE: Not available at this time
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Not available at this time
INJURIES: Fatal
PASSENGER: Not available at this time
AGE: Not available at this time
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Not available at this time
INJURIES: Fatal
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Freight
VEHICLE MODEL: Conventional Columbia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 02, 2022 at approximately 1321 am Vermont State Police, Williamstown Fire Dept., Williamstown EMS and Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a tractor trailer rollover on VT RT 64 in the town of Williamstown.
Investigation determined that a tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on VT RT 64. Witnesses reported that the tractor trailer's brakes were smoking and mechanical failure is suspected to have been a factor in the crash. Investigation revealed that the tractor trailer flipped onto its side while attempting to navigate a sharp corner and subsequently left the traveled portion of the roadway. The tractor trailer slid into a ditch and came to a position of uncontrolled rest on it's roof. The operator was transported to Central Vermont Hospital in Critical condition where he was pronounced deceased. The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by EMS. The identities of the operator and passenger are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. VT RT 64 was closed for approximately 5 hours while crews were on scene.
The investigation into this crash remains active, and anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Tpr. Bohnyak at the Middlesex State Police Barracks.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A