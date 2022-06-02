June 2 - Legislation to Strengthen Colorado’s Democracy Signed into Law

Denver, June 2, 2022 - Today, two pieces of legislation that will strengthen protections for Colorado’s election officials, voting systems, election equipment were signed into law. The Colorado Election Security Act and the Election Official Protection Act are both key bills in Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s 2022 legislative priorities.

“While Colorado is a leader in election administration, as Secretary of State I will always work to expand access, strengthen security, and respond to new challenges,” said Secretary Griswold. “I greatly appreciate the hard work of the Colorado Legislature this year to continue the mission of protecting our democracy for every eligible Colorado voter, regardless of their political affiliation, race, or zip code.”

Secretary Griswold’s priorities which were signed into law by the Governor today include:

The Election Official Protection Act sponsored by Representative Monica Duran, Representative Emily Sirota, Senate President Steve Fenberg, and Senator Brittany Pettersen establishes election officials and workers as a protected class against doxing, which is the release of personal information on the internet for the purpose of threatening a person or their family.

Doxing an election official would constitute a Class 1 Misdemeanor penalty, carrying with it a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment in county jail of up to 364 days. The bill would also allow professional election workers to file a request to government entities to remove their personal information from online records if the person feels the release of their information could pose a threat to their safety.

The bill also prohibits intimidating, threatening or coercing an election official while they are performing official duties or retaliating against them for performing their official duties. Threatening an election official is a Class 2 Misdemeanor which will be punished by a fine of up to $750 and or up to 120 days imprisonment.

The Colorado Election Security Act sponsored by Senate President Stephen Fenberg, Senator Priola, and Representative Susan Lontine increases safeguards against potential insider threats to voting equipment and election systems. The bill: