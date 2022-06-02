Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for June 2-8, 2022

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between SR 35 Hall Road and Tyson Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures and expect potential delays during peak travel times. Motorists should be alert for workers present and brief stoppages of traffic through this roadway construction project. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-hall-road-to-tyson-blvd.html

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, June 6, 2022, through Friday, June 10, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install storm drainage across the roadway through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 33 between Foothills Mall Drive and Henry Street: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this intersection improvement construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 73 between West Millers Cove Road and Old Tuckaleechee Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 South between Mile Markers 144: On Monday, June 6, 2022 through Wednesday, June 8, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 135 and 142: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential long delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, US 19E/ SR 37 near Log Mile 8.7: US 19E/SR 37 is reduced to one lane through this rockfall mitigation project. Motorists should be alert for lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. This project is estimated to be complete on or before August 31, 2022.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 429 and 436: Motorists should be alert for daily shoulder closures as crews perform clearing operations and possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, US 321/SR 73 Bridge over Greenbrier Creek: SR 73 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal through this bridge repair project. Wide loads are prohibited through this area and should follow signed detour route. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-275 North and South between Mile Markers 1.5 and 2.7: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this overhead sign installation project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 Ramps at Exit 8: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. The portion of East Topside Road that ties into Alcoa Highway is closed to allow for the construction of DeArmond Spring Road. Motorists on East Topside Road trying to access Alcoa Highway will be detoured to Maryville Pike and West Governor John Sevier Highway. DeArmond Spring Road is anticipated to be open on or before July 11, 2022, restoring access to Alcoa Highway from East Topside Road. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Maloney Road and Woodson Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, and use extreme caution through this area. For project

information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-maloney-to-woodson.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441 Broadway Viaduct between Jackson Avenue and Fifth Avenue: US 441 Broadway Viaduct over Norfolk Southern Railroad in downtown Knoxville is closed for bridge replacement. The Broadway Viaduct will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the project. During the closure, Broadway will be closed from the intersection of Oak Avenue, Worlds Fair Park, and Jackson Avenue to just north of the Depot Avenue intersection. Depot Avenue will also be closed. These closures will ensure the safety of workers and motorists as crews demolish the old bridge and reconstruct the new bridge. Primary and Local Detour Routes around the bridge closure will be in place. For detour routes and project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/broadway-viaduct.html

KNOX COUNTY, SR 1 Kingston Pike at Watt Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures and changing conditions through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 158 James White Parkway between I-40 and Summit Hill Drive: Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 through 6 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, motorists should be alert for lane closures as crews perform concrete roadway repairs in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 74 and 79: Motorists should be alert for daily shoulder closures as crews perform clearing operations and possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, US 11 between US 321 and Knox County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 68 at SR 39: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this intersection project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 29 between Vanderpool Road and Scott County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 62 between Petit Lane and SR 116: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 West between Mile Markers 340 and 344: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this slope stabilization project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, SR 58 between SR 72 and Meigs County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 71 between Center Drive and Lynn Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6

a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 North and South between Mile Markers 62.9 and 69.3: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert that SR 93 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for lane width restrictions, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for workers present as crews begin mobilizing equipment through this construction widening project. Motorists should use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic.

TDOT is now on Twitter. For up to the minute traffic information in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511.