ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 3-6) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require Interstate 10 closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (June 3-6), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, check on alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the following weekend closures are in place:

Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange (west of 19th Avenue) and 43rd Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 6) for pavement improvement project. Both I-17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the Stack closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Seventh Street, Seventh Avenue and Fifth Street (HOV ramp) closed. Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street . If possible consider alternate freeway routes including westbound/southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley or westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) from the East Valley.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

