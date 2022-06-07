Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) Selects Carrie White as Controller

ABS Logo

ABS adds senior finance professional to support future growth.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today that Carrie White has been hired for the position of Controller. Ms. White’s responsibilities will include the management of the accounting function and team as well as implementing and enhancing processes and controls that will support the accuracy of ABS’ financial statements.

Carrie is a Senior Accounting / Finance Leader with strong relationship-building, successful influencing, and well-developed people management skills. She comes from a notable line of companies including Nortel Networks, BT Global Services, and IntelliCentrics Global Holdings. She has been engaged in upper-level management responsibilities such as Head of Finance, VP Accounting, and VP Global Controller. Carrie possesses all of the qualifications ABS is seeking for this important position.

Ms. White has earned her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Texas and is proficient in multiple finance platforms such as Oracle and SAP along with several other business management software systems.

Carrie said, “I am very excited to join ABS and be part of an organization that is passionate about and embraces a culture of teamwork, collaboration, and continuous improvement! I am also excited to get the opportunity to support ABS from an accounting perspective and begin developing strong business partner relationships that will positively impact the company.”

CFO, Adrian Whipple, stated, “We are thrilled to have Carrie join ABS. She brings with her an impressive record of teamwork and leadership across multiple, complex business environments. She will make an excellent addition to our finance and accounting team as we continue to experience incredible growth.”

About ABS

ABS’ Mission is to advance human health and product safety by providing integrated technology and services to our customers. We serve toxicology, pain management, drug rehabilitation, criminal justice, forensic, environmental, cannabis, and other mature and emerging markets. ABS offers unbiased, OEM-neutral solutions that enable innovation while delivering world-class technical service. We also support our clients and markets with a state-of-the-art reference laboratory. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.