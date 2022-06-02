Goranson Bain Ausley Welcomes Associate Attorney Rachel Rizzieri
EINPresswire.com/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley proudly welcomes Rachel Rizzieri to our team of family lawyers.
Understanding the lasting impact of family law matters, Rizzieri aims to help clients shape a new sense of normal for the next phase of their lives. She has extensive experience in complex property division, custody issues, same-sex divorce, and paternity suits. She has assisted business owners with valuation cases, working parents with custody issues, and professionals looking for efficient solutions that move their cases forward.
Rizzieri is an SMU Dedman School of Law graduate and an active member of the Dallas Bar Association Family Law Section, Collin County Bar Association Family Law Section, and Dallas Association of Young Lawyers. She will be working out of Goranson Bain Ausley’s Dallas office.
“We’re delighted to grow our roster of family lawyers with an associate of Rachel’s caliber, whose broad experience adds to our capabilities for serving Texas families,” said Lindley Bain, managing partner.
Elise Cimino
