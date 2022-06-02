Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,737 in the last 365 days.

Goranson Bain Ausley Welcomes Associate Attorney Rachel Rizzieri

DALLAS, TX, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley proudly welcomes Rachel Rizzieri to our team of family lawyers.

Understanding the lasting impact of family law matters, Rizzieri aims to help clients shape a new sense of normal for the next phase of their lives. She has extensive experience in complex property division, custody issues, same-sex divorce, and paternity suits. She has assisted business owners with valuation cases, working parents with custody issues, and professionals looking for efficient solutions that move their cases forward.

Rizzieri is an SMU Dedman School of Law graduate and an active member of the Dallas Bar Association Family Law Section, Collin County Bar Association Family Law Section, and Dallas Association of Young Lawyers. She will be working out of Goranson Bain Ausley’s Dallas office.

“We’re delighted to grow our roster of family lawyers with an associate of Rachel’s caliber, whose broad experience adds to our capabilities for serving Texas families,” said Lindley Bain, managing partner.

Elise Cimino
Goranson Bain Ausley
+1 512-454-8791
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Goranson Bain Ausley Welcomes Associate Attorney Rachel Rizzieri

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.