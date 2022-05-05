Tom Greenwald and Lindsey Obenhaus Named 2022 Best Lawyers by D Magazine
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that Thomas Greenwald and Lindsey Obenhaus have been named 2022 Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their clients. They, in company with all our lawyers, are known for providing strategic and constructive representation, protecting clients’ interests, securing assets for the future, and achieving efficient and advantageous resolutions of family law matters.
Thomas Greenwald is skilled in cases with high conflict personalities, complex property, and complicated financial issues. He represents professionals, executives, business owners, and their spouses who want their divorce to be handled in a financially responsible way. As the current managing partner of the Plano office, he understands what it takes to build, manage, and sustain a business.
Lindsey Obenhaus excels in handling complex custody cases and complicated financial issues in divorce, including business and real estate valuations, property division, and asset tracing. A former DA for Dallas County, her extensive courtroom experience and strategic thinking help clients to make informed financial and parenting decisions for the best possible outcomes.
Congratulations on this achievement, Tom and Lindsey!
About Goranson Bain Ausley
Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.
In 2022, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.
Elise Cimino
Thomas Greenwald is skilled in cases with high conflict personalities, complex property, and complicated financial issues. He represents professionals, executives, business owners, and their spouses who want their divorce to be handled in a financially responsible way. As the current managing partner of the Plano office, he understands what it takes to build, manage, and sustain a business.
Lindsey Obenhaus excels in handling complex custody cases and complicated financial issues in divorce, including business and real estate valuations, property division, and asset tracing. A former DA for Dallas County, her extensive courtroom experience and strategic thinking help clients to make informed financial and parenting decisions for the best possible outcomes.
Congratulations on this achievement, Tom and Lindsey!
About Goranson Bain Ausley
Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.
In 2022, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.
Elise Cimino
Goranson Bain Ausley
+1 512-454-8791
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn